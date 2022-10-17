Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Takes $589,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $45.50. 28,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,559 shares of company stock worth $913,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

