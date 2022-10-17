Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,114 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AXP traded up $4.83 on Monday, hitting $141.64. 84,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,272. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
