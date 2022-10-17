Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,114 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,114 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $4.83 on Monday, hitting $141.64. 84,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,272. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.