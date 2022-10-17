Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $25,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,623,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 114,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $11,397,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $7,653,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HHC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

About Howard Hughes

HHC traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $58.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,503. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51.

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.