Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Makes New $710,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $502,953,000 after buying an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.20. 104,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,786. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

