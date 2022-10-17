Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $612,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Progressive by 1,254.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.23.

Progressive Stock Up 3.4 %

PGR traded up $3.91 on Monday, hitting $119.80. 87,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,896. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

