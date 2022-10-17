Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Hubbell makes up about 0.9% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $6.36 on Monday, reaching $224.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,382. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.95.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

