Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.
Williams Companies Stock Up 2.2 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
