Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $30.06. 168,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606,056. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.