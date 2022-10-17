Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 867,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

