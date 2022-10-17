TraDAO Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, TraDAO has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. TraDAO has a total market cap of $320.56 million and $156.00 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.13 or 0.27837246 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

TraDAO Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @tradao_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official website is tradao.finance.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “TraDAO (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TraDAO has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TraDAO is 0.28495857 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradao.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

