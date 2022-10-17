The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 522,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The9 by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The9 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NCTY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,247. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The9 has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

