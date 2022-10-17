The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lifted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 728.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.26.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $6.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.62. 48,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.93. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

