The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. 110,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,119. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 0.84. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 0.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after purchasing an additional 248,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

