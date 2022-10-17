The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Princeton to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

Bank of Princeton Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 million. Analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Princeton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

