Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00007072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $17.90 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008906 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 934,305,204 coins and its circulating supply is 912,816,216 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

