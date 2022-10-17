Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, reaching $150.69. 141,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,811. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

