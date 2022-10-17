Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TVE traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.65. 175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

