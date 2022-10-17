Tellor Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.58 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $35.58 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $15.54 or 0.00079600 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.82 or 0.27730435 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010831 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,631 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.