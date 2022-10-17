TD Securities Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$60.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.64.

TSE TOY traded down C$0.26 on Monday, hitting C$43.00. 34,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.04. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$39.95 and a twelve month high of C$51.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.5533552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total transaction of C$382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,859.63. Also, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,347,350.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

