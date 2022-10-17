TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 503,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,301,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 217,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,330 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,281,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

AUR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 42,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUR. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

