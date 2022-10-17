TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,900 Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC raised its position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 1,166.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REVHU remained flat at $9.88 on Monday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,772. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.