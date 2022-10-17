TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,351 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $89.95. 8,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,164. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

