TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

