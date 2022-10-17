TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.61%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

