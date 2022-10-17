TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.