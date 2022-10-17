TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 310.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,644. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $201,160. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

