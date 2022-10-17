Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815,462 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Target worth $256,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Investors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 19.4% in the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 826,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,727,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 85,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 435.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in Target by 200.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 333.3% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Trading Up 2.7 %

TGT traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.16. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

