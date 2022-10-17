Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.14

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $95.45 million and $1.93 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,530.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00563517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00249617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00051291 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 666,559,914 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

