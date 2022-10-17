Steem (STEEM) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Steem has a total market cap of $90.84 million and $12.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,520.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022837 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00264537 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00121437 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00737395 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00563073 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00249801 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
