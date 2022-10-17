Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.89

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.91, with a volume of 116214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

Standard Lithium Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.89. The stock has a market cap of C$816.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 19.44 and a quick ratio of 19.20.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

