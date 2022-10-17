Spell Token (SPELL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.04 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $92.84 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,429.68 or 0.27800394 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,122,979,950 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

