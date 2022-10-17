SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 302,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,376. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

