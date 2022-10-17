Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 67869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.51 price target on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Southern Silver Exploration alerts:

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.44.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.