SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of SomaLogic worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,323,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. 31,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,451. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.54.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 114.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. Equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

