Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Price Target Raised to €93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €74.00 ($75.51) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Sodexo stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,560. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

