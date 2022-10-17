Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 27.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. 9,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $48.81.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
