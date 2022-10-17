Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Rises By 27.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. 9,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $69,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 84.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

