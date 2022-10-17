Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Decreases By 6.9%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.00. 84 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.97. Eastern has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

