Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Rises By 53.2%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 587.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTMVF remained flat at $7.46 during trading hours on Monday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.