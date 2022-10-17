Short Interest in Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Expands By 36.4%

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Rambler Metals and Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RBMTF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.61.
About Rambler Metals and Mining
