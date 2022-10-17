Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Rises By 42.0%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Pan African Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,373. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

