Short Interest in Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Decreases By 20.0%

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Palfinger Stock Down 22.0 %

OTCMKTS PLFRY traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Palfinger has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palfinger from €36.00 ($36.73) to €38.00 ($38.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Palfinger Company Profile

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

