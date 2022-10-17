Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Rises By 47.8%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,888,300 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 12,777,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,334,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PALAF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. 311,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company also holds 70% interest in the Michelin project that covers an area of 52,250 hectares located in Labrador, Canada; and 100% interest in the Mount Isa project that consists of six mineral development licenses located in Queensland, Australia.

