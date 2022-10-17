Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Rises By 46.1%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the September 15th total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,003.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

OROVF stock remained flat at $17.16 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $36.59.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

