Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Rises By 46.1%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,300 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the September 15th total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,003.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
OROVF stock remained flat at $17.16 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $36.59.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orient Overseas (International) (OROVF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.