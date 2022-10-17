Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Decreases By 19.2%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ONCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

