Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Decreases By 19.0%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NLS Pharmaceutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NLS Pharmaceutics Stock Performance

NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,844. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22.

