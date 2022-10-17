Short Interest in NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Expands By 34.7%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,074.0 days.
NGK Insulators Price Performance
OTCMKTS NGKIF remained flat at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. NGK Insulators has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.
About NGK Insulators
