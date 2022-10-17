Short Interest in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Increases By 30.0%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,757,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after buying an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,087,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,569,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,216,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after buying an additional 200,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 11.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 835,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 84,297 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. 13,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. MSD Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

