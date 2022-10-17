Short Interest in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rises By 38.0%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. 1,011,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.57% and a negative net margin of 3,057.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
