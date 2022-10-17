Short Interest in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Rises By 38.0%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. 1,011,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.57% and a negative net margin of 3,057.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7,885.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 418.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 241,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

MRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

