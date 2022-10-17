Short Interest in Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Rises By 29.4%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,423,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 2,645,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,804.1 days.
Melco International Development Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of MDEVF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Melco International Development has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
Melco International Development Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco International Development (MDEVF)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.