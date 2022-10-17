Short Interest in Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Rises By 29.4%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,423,700 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 2,645,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,804.1 days.

Melco International Development Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MDEVF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476. Melco International Development has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Melco International Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

