Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Drops By 23.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Leoni Stock Performance

Shares of LNNNY remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Monday. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

