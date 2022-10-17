Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Drops By 23.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Leoni Stock Performance
Shares of LNNNY remained flat at $1.33 during midday trading on Monday. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.
About Leoni
