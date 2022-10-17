Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Declines By 8.7%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.7 days.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

ECIFF remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

About Electricité de France

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.