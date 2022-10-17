Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Declines By 8.7%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.7 days.
Electricité de France Stock Performance
ECIFF remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $15.48.
About Electricité de France
